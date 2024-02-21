Nokia set to cut 250 jobs in India amid restructuring bid. Details here

Telecom giant Nokia is in the midst of restructuring its India operations — eliminating hundreds of jobs. The Finnish company also appointed Tarun Chhabra as its new country head. Nokia India will reportedly have three major business verticals under the new structure — mobile networks, cloud and network services and network infrastructure. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The operational model is designed to give more autonomy and independence to the business groups and provide better agility and speed to support our customers in India and globally," the company told Economic Times.

According to a statement released by Nokia on Tuesday, Chhabra will continue in his role of Head of Mobile Networks Market India in addition to assuming India Country Manager responsibilities after the retirement of Sanjay Malik on March 31. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!