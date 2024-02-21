Hello User
Nokia set to cut 250 jobs in India amid restructuring bid. Details here

Nokia set to cut 250 jobs in India amid restructuring bid. Details here

Livemint

Nokia is streamlining its India operations, with Tarun Chhabra appointed as new country head. The new structure includes three key business verticals: mobile networks, cloud and network services, and network infrastructure.

New Nokia logo is displayed before GSMA's 2023 ahead of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

Telecom giant Nokia is in the midst of restructuring its India operations — eliminating hundreds of jobs. The Finnish company also appointed Tarun Chhabra as its new country head. Nokia India will reportedly have three major business verticals under the new structure — mobile networks, cloud and network services and network infrastructure.

“The operational model is designed to give more autonomy and independence to the business groups and provide better agility and speed to support our customers in India and globally," the company told Economic Times.

According to a statement released by Nokia on Tuesday, Chhabra will continue in his role of Head of Mobile Networks Market India in addition to assuming India Country Manager responsibilities after the retirement of Sanjay Malik on March 31.

