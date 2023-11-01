Nokia sues Amazon and HP over video streaming tech; Here's all you need to know

Nokia's Chief Licensing Officer Arvin Patel said the lawsuits were filed in the United States, Germany, India, the UK, and the European Unified Patent Court.

Nokia Oyj has initiated legal action against Amazon.com Inc. and HP Inc., alleging the unauthorised use of its technologies in streaming services and devices, Bloomberg reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a statement on their website, Nokia's Chief Licensing Officer Arvin Patel said the lawsuits were filed in the United States, Germany, India, the UK, and the European Unified Patent Court.

The Allegations Patel added that the legal action targets Amazon's alleged use of Nokia's technologies in streaming services and devices. Additionally, a separate lawsuit was filed against HP Inc. in the US over video-related technologies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We've been in discussions with Amazon and HP, each, for a number of years, but sometimes litigation is the only way to respond to companies who choose not to play by the rules followed and respected by others," Patel said.

He emphasised that companies benefiting from Nokia's research in video streaming need to compensate Nokia fairly for their use of these technologies.

Amazon declined to comment on the ongoing legal action, the report said. And HP did not respond to queries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Why the lawsuits? Nokia underlined that litigation is not its first choice, and the majority of its patent licensing agreements are typically settled amicably. However, in recent years, regulatory bodies, including the European Commission, have made efforts to reduce disputes over technology, such as mobile telephony, that lead to protracted legal battles. They argue that such disputes can hinder innovation.

In June, Nokia announced a licensing agreement with Apple Inc., although specific terms of the agreement were not disclosed. However, it is understood that the agreement covers Nokia’s inventions in 5G and other technologies.

Nokia said the company expects to recognize revenue related to the agreement starting January 2024, and it is consistent with the company's long-term outlook disclosed in the first quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nokia’s patent portfolio is built on more than 140 billion euros ($152.70 billion) invested in research & development and is composed of around 20,000 patents, including over 5,500 declared essential to 5G, the Finnish company said.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!