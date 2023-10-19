Nokia to slash 14,000 jobs to save costs

Finnish telecommunications equipment group Nokia has reportedly said it will cut up to 14,000 jobs as part of a new cost-savings plan after third-quarter sales dropped 20% due to slowing sales of 5G equipment in markets such as America. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a report by Reuters, Nokia is targeting between 800 million euros and 1.2 billion euros in cost savings by 2026 as it seeks to deliver an operating margin plan of at least 14% by 2026.

The target of the company is expected to lead to a 72,000-77,000 employee organisation compared to the 86,000 employees Nokia has today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nokia posted weaker-than-expected earnings. The company's operating profit was $467 million in the third quarter. Adjusted earnings per share came to 5 cents, less than the 7 cents estimated by analysts.

After the second quarter, Nokia cut its full-year guidance for sales from 23.2 billion euros to 24.6 billion euros, with a comparable operating margin in a range of 11.5% to 13%. The top end of that range had previously been seen at 14%.

Makers of 5G equipment are struggling as operators in the US and the European Union seek to cut capital expenditures and adjust their inventories. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nokia will move to a leaner corporate center that will provide strategic oversight and guidelines while protecting spending on research and development and giving its business units more autonomy to operate.

Meanwhile, new Nokia's logo was displayed before GSMA's 2023 ahead of Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona on Thursday.

Makers of 5G equipment are struggling as operators in the US and the European Union seek to cut capital expenditures and adjust their inventories. Swedish rival Ericsson AB shares fell to the lowest in six years after it said market weakness will persist into the fourth quarter and beyond, as the company struggles to counter reduced investment in fifth-generation mobile infrastructure from US and European operators. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!