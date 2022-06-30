Nomination for financial assets needs upgrade: ARIA

As per the paper, “the level of unclaimed funds at Rs. 1.60 lakh Crores, the tedious and time-consuming legal process, and the current situation brought on by Covid-19 signal that a deeper review and recast is necessary. Variation and inconsistent treatment of nominations among these seemingly identical categories of financial assets has emerged from different laws, periods of enactment, schemes designed under such laws, clarifications, or case laws. Certain variations are quite progressive, and certain provisions downright discriminatory. All asset classes, particularly financial assets, require review, reconciliation, and upgrading to incorporate the recommendations made in this whitepaper."