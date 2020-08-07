Nomura, Capital Group buy 347 crore shares of Mindspace REIT

Mumbai: Funds managed by Nomura and Capital group, on Friday, picked up shares worth over ₹347 crore in Mindspace Business Parks REIT through open market transactions, on the first day of trading for the newly listed company.

Nomura Investment bought over 62 lakh shares at an average price of ₹302.45 aggregating to ₹189.43 crore in Mindspace Business Parks REIT, while Capital Income Builder purchased more than 51 lakh shares at an average price of ₹303.44 a piece amounting to ₹157.22 crore.

Blackstone Group Inc-backed Mindspace Business Parks REIT gained as much as 12% on Friday, the second REIT to list in India after Embassy Office Parks in April 2019. The REIT s units closed trading at ₹303.70 on BSE against an issue price of ₹275. The initial public offering that raised ₹4500 crore was subscribed 13 times, last week.

The Mindspace REIT IPO was subscribed to by major investors such as Singapore’s GIC Private Ltd., Fidelity Funds, Nomura Trust & Banking, HSBC Global Investment Funds and the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

Mindspace REIT has a portfolio of 29.5 million sq. ft of commercial properties located across major cities, such as Mumbai, Pune, Chennai and Hyderabad, out of which around 24.5 million sq. ft area is operational.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated