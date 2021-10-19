Nomura downgrades RIL on steep valuations, telecom tariff hike delays

As the markets are at all-time highs, there is an overall exuberance around Reliance Industries stock. However, in the first six months of 2021, the stock was relatively muted and under-performed the broader markets. In the last three months, RIL shares have started to see a major rally, gaining nearly 28% which has performed benchmark index Nifty’s 12% gain in the same period. In this year so far, RIL stock is up 35%while the Nifty surged 28%.