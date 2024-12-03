Nomura has space to cut a further $187 mln in costs, CEO says

By Anton Bridge {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

TOKYO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Japan's largest securities firm Nomura Holdings has room to cut costs by a further 28 billion yen ($187 million) in the short- to medium-term, Chief Executive Officer Kentaro Okuda told an investor summit on Tuesday.

The efforts mark the latest in Nomura's multi-year strategy to cuts costs, drive up return-on-equity and focus on stable, high-profit business lines that has seen it post six consecutive quarters of net profit growth to the end of September this year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The measures come on top of Nomura's existing plan to cut 62 billion yen ($414 million) of costs in the short- and medium-term, which include optimising information technology across the group, offshoring certain functions and reviewing office locations.

Okuda also said Nomura was making steady progress towards its target of achieving consistent return-on-equity of between 8% and 10% set last May, for instance by growing its risk-light businesses, which include underwriting and advisory services.

Core to this strategy is Nomura's global wealth management business, which has grown assets under management threefold over the past four years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The unit offers brokerage, asset management and loan products and has developed know-how on a par with global standards which Nomura now plans to employ in its Japanese wealth management arm, Okuda said.

Before his presentation, Okuda apologised for the touble caused by a former Nomura employee who was last month charged for multiple crimes including attempted murder and robbery.

Earlier this year, a bond trading market manipulation case saw Nomura hit with a 21.8 million yen fine from Japan's banking regulator and temporarily lose its status as a primary dealer of government bonds. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

($1 = 149.9200 yen) (Reporting by Anton Bridge; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)