Nomura hires top ICICI banker to head India ECM business: Report1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 07:46 PM IST
Mahesh Natarajan replaces Mangesh Ghogre, who headed Nomura's equity capital market business in India until last month
MUMBAI : Nomura Holdings has tapped Mahesh Natarajan to head its equity capital markets business in India, two sources with direct knowledge told Reuters, a top-level investment banking hire that comes when dealmaking is going through a turbulent phase.
