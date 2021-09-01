Nomura tells staff not to smoke when working from home

The country’s biggest brokerage sent a memo to employees outlining the new policy that will come into effect in October, spokesman Yoshitaka Otsu said by phone. The company will close all smoking rooms that are managed by the Nomura Group by the end of December. The rules will be based on mutual trust and don’t include a punitive clause, Otsu said. The company doesn’t plan to monitor whether employees working remotely are following the guidelines. Nomura is introducing the measures to create a favourable working environment, prevent secondhand smoking and promote employee health, it said in a separate statement on Wednesday. “There needs to be an environment in which everyone is healthy and can live lively in order for employees to fully demonstrate their ability, characters," it said.

