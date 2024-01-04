Nomura to give average hike of 16% for younger brokerage staffers
Nomura Holdings Inc. will reward young employees at its flagship Japanese brokerage subsidiary with an average 16% pay rise next fiscal year, far higher than local inflation, in a sign of intensifying competition to retain newer recruits.
