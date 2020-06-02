Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd, a non-banking finance company, has raised Rs750 crore ($100 mn) from its parent Fullerton Financial Holdings, the lender said in a statement.

This capital will enable Fullerton India to expand credit-based offerings as per customers' needs and reach out to more individuals and small businesses (MSMEs, the company said.

“This capital infusion reflects confidence in Fullerton India’s business model, management and prospects. As an NBFC focused on lending to individuals and small business (MSME), Fullerton India is poised to benefit from the various government initiatives recently announced," said Rajashree Nambiar, managing director and chief executive officer, Fullerton India.

"This infusion will act as an additional capital buffer currently and convert to growth capital as we gradually reopen business. As bulk of our branches are in Green and Orange zones, we are well placed to bounce back strongly and re-connect with customers to assess their needs and provide solutions", he added.

MSMEs have been hit hard by the covid-19 crisis, with loss of business activity and manpower because of the lockdown. The government has been looking ways to help them tide over the difficult times.

