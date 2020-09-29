Non-Chinese investors place fresh bets on unicorns

"Alibaba has always been an active investor in BigBasket and Zomato, in all the rounds since their first investment. Even though this is the first BigBasket funding round without an Alibaba participation, it doesn't mean that the latter’s absence will hurt valuation or pricing. It only means that BB and Zomato will now have to scout for investments from large PE or sovereign funds since its now a late-stage startup," said a person familiar with the development, asking not to be named. "Both Mirae Asset and CDC will surely put in at least $40 million each in the current round."