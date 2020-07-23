Non-metros could propel India’s growth recovery post covid: EY survey

NEW DELHI : India’s small towns and non-metros are recovering faster than its metros from the covid disruption across media, entertainment, retail and leisure segments, according to a new study.

A survey by professional services firm Ernst & Young says that while covid-19 has impacted overall consumption, categories like health (household or hygiene products) and online services (gaming, home entertainment, online education, online banking) are expected to benefit with non-metros showing higher resilience even though adoption of digital services is higher in the metros.

The fact that green shoots could be expected sooner in non-metros is evident from the fact that 19% and 21% of the respondents in those towns said they would spend more on consumer goods and entertainment respectively as compared to 9% and 5% in the metros.

The survey was conducted among 4,074 respondents across metros (2,017) and non-metros (2,057) between June and July 2020. Men made up 60% of the respondents and the maximum responses (38%) came from the 25-34 age group. Cities surveyed included Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Patna, Chennai, Bhopal, among others.

“Despite uncertain and challenging conditions, non-metros express a higher degree of resiliency and a resolve to bounce back quicker compared to metros. We may see long-term and even permanent changes in consumption patterns," Ashish Pherwani, partner and media and entertainment leader, EY India said.

Krishnarao S Buddha, senior category head, marketing at Parle Products said that while companies like theirs had been mass-oriented for long with their Rs. 2-5 biscuit packs, the radical change during the lockdown came from the fact that metros were far more severely impacted by the pandemic and distribution was hit big time because of the prevailing fear and insecurity.

Within the consumer goods category, 21% and 18% of those in non-metros would spend more on mobile phones and apparel versus 8% and 7% in the metros, according to the survey. In non-metros, 22% respondents see themselves spending more on business travel (versus 8% in metros), 20% on vacations (versus 2% in metros) and 22% on restaurants (versus 4% in metros).

However, as far as digital services go, adoption continues to be higher for metros as compared to non-metros. Non-metro respondents stated lack of knowledge of how to use digital services, absence of smart phones and fewer language interfaces as some of the obstacles they faced. For instance, 79% of metro respondents were using more home Wi-Fi than before compared to 60% in non-metros while 72% were watching more OTT platforms compared to 66%.

Newspapers are the most trusted news source for 35% of the respondents. 32% of metro and 65% of non-metro respondents were getting newspapers at home. At the same time, 77% of metro respondents and 75% of non-metro respondents read news online. As far as other mediums go, increase in TV viewing is expected across all age groups with the 35-44 age group leading the pack (51%). Pherwani pointed out that old traditional media organisations had built a reputation of trust and credibility over time which helped their digital brands during the pandemic.

Overall, working and studying from home are leading to a surge in online services as well as a change in media consumption. 70% and 61% are spending more than before on home Wi-Fi and mobile services, 69% on OTT (over-the-top) streaming services, 52% on online gaming and 47% on television. E-learning (71%), mobile banking (67%), ordering essentials online (51%) and dating or matrimony apps (35%) have all seen increased spends.

The fear of outdoors is real but may be temporary. As of now, 79% expect to spend less than before on shopping in malls, 78% on restaurants and 70% on salons and spas. In fact, 79% see themselves spending less on public transport, in general.

However, some say there is more to the evolution than the pandemic.

“The contrast (between metros and non-metros) is more obvious right now but this is also about the democratization of content and distribution thanks to the Internet that is a long-term and systemic process," said Shashi Sinha, CEO, IPG Mediabrands India.

