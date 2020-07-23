Non-metros could propel India’s growth recovery post covid: EY survey

Newspapers are the most trusted news source for 35% of the respondents. 32% of metro and 65% of non-metro respondents were getting newspapers at home. At the same time, 77% of metro respondents and 75% of non-metro respondents read news online. As far as other mediums go, increase in TV viewing is expected across all age groups with the 35-44 age group leading the pack (51%). Pherwani pointed out that old traditional media organisations had built a reputation of trust and credibility over time which helped their digital brands during the pandemic.