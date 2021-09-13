Non-adherence to SOP led to crash: AAIB

“The probable cause of the accident was the non-adherence to SOP by the PF (Pilot Flying), wherein he continued an unstabilized approach and landed beyond the touchdown zone, halfway down the runway, despite a ‘Go Around’ call by PM (pilot monitoring or first officer) which warranted a mandatory ‘Go Around’," says the 257-page report on the incident prepared by a five-member team headed by Captain S.S. Chahar, a former designated examiner on Boeing 737NG, that was assigned to investigate the causes of the crash.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}