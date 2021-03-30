NEW DELHI: Despite a fresh surge of covid infections in India, especially Maharashtra, diagnostics firm Metropolis Healthcare does not see an impact on its business like it witnessed during the first wave, managing director Ameera Shah said in an interview.

“In the earlier wave, non-covid testing fell because initially in April, the lockdown, especially in Maharashtra, was so severe that it created a panic among people, and people were not stepping out at all. Now what has happened is people are going about their normal lives. So non-covid is not as badly affected," Shah said.

Metropolis has a strong presence in Maharashtra and Gujarat, the two states which are witnessing a second wave of covid cases.

Over the last one month, there has been a jump in daily new cases, especially in in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu. While cities like Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Pune are again seeing an increase in new additions, there are also cases coming up in tier 2 and 3 cities like Nagpur, Nashik and Raigad in Maharashtra and Rajkot, Vadodara and Surat in Gujarat.

The Maharashtra government has, among other measures, imposed a night curfew in the state, while Gujarat has made a negative covid-19 RT-PCR test report mandatory for those arriving from other states.

However, none of these have significantly impacted visits to diagnostic centres for non-covid tests, something that was seen during the first phase of the lockdown from March to around June last year, Shah said.

“Non-covid is more linked to the negative sentiment and the fact that people were not stepping out at all. It is not happening this time," she said.

The company has been seeing a gradual recovery in non-covid testing revenue, which had shrunk during the lockdown in April-June. With more recovery in sight, the company continues to focus on its expansion plans, primarily of collection centres and less so of laboratories.

Currently, Metropolis’s laboratories are utilising 60% capacity, so Shah believes that the need for capital expenditure on increase laboratory is minimal, but there is a requirement for collection centres.

“We are adding a lot of collection centres which are feeding these labs. Today, we have about 2,500 collection centres which are feeding all the 125 labs that we have. The idea is to expand from this 2500 and maybe add about 500 centres every year, and keep expanding the number of spokes, which can feed the existing hubs," Shah said.

Even if the company adds laboratories, it will only be satellite laboratories that operate in smaller towns and cities, she said.

