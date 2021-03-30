Non-covid tests remain robust for Metropolis despite second wave: Ameera Shah

Over the last one month, there has been a jump in daily new cases, especially in in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu. While cities like Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Pune are again seeing an increase in new additions, there are also cases coming up in tier 2 and 3 cities like Nagpur, Nashik and Raigad in Maharashtra and Rajkot, Vadodara and Surat in Gujarat.

