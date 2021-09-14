NEW DELHI: Since the onset of coronavirus pandemic, private healthcare sector has been facing multiple challenges, including the huge drop in patient footfalls, elective surgeries coupled with demands to continue operations and investment in infrastructure for covid-19.

Dr Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, managing director and chief executive, Fortis Healthcare, spoke to Mint about revenue loss and expected business outcomes in the current and upcoming financial year.

Edited excerpts:

Did you see growth in non-covid occupancy in the last quarter and what are your expectations from this quarter?

In the last quarter, covid-19 business managed to offset some of the loss of non-pandemic business. So overall blended occupancy at network level remained more or less same as it was in the last quarter, which was 65%. But even as non-covid work has recovered dramatically, it is still away from pre-pandemic levels.

This quarter, we are expecting that the non-covid segment, especially treatment of non-communicable diseases, will see significant growth. For an organisation like Fortis, the elective surgery segment is nowhere close close to normal, it is only one-fourth of what it used to be. So the surgeries segment, in my opinion, will take the longest to recover. Month-on-month, non-covid occupancy did register an increase from 30% in May to approximately 47% in June. We expect the momentum to continue allowing business to return to near normal in the short term.

By when do you think you will be able to reach pre-covid revenues?

While we have understood that covid-19 will be around for a while, gaining back normalcy of our hospital business is inevitable, and we are expecting our non- covid business will touch pre-covid levels if not immediately but definitely in 12-18 months.

Revenue for Q1FY22 was at Rs1,410 crore compared with Rs1252.4 crore in Q4FY21. FY22 saw a challenging start but business has recovered well, and we expect to see progressively better quarters going forward.

Did covid dent your expansion plans? Will you be adding beds and strengthening infrastructure for the much-anticipated third wave?

Due to covid-19, we have considered a very minimal modification in our expansion plan, though mostly these are on track. Our plans to add 1,300 beds in next two-three years is intact. We are bringing in next-gen oncology technology in Delhi/NCR region. We are planning to establish our hospital in Gurugram, as the best destination for oncological treatment. We are also looking at organic growth in near future.

We aim to increase our efficiency and profitability in a big way. So the pandemic did not really dent our expansion plans. And, with the experience of previous two waves, we are now capable of repurposing.

Apart from beds, we have started scaling up required infrastructure for the much - anticipated third wave. We had planned to put up oxygen plants in 15 of our hospitals, among which 8 plants are already in place, rest will happen over next 3-4 months. We are progressing well on our strategic initiatives and have also initiated investments for advanced medical equipment such as cath labs, neuro microscopes, bone marrow transplant units and the likes in select facilities.

Did you cut down on hospital expenses to boost revenues?

We prioritised our employees, so we have not considered cutting down salaries even when we had a tough time. In order to strengthen covid-19 infrastructure and ensure salaries were paid on time, the senior management, including myself, voluntarily took a substantial salary cut so that, we stay focussed on maintaining our quality services and efficiency.

Are covid-19 beds in your hospitals occupied or empty? Do you have the flexibility to allocate beds to non- covid-19 patients if required?

During the peak of the second wave, around end of April and beginning of May, close to 30% of our occupancy was coming from covid admissions, but now, following a steady decline in daily cases, our covid-19 occupancy has come down to approximately 7%.

What growth do you see for next year?

I think in terms of revenues, we expect a better number will come in the coming quarter. As the healthcare market size rises, affordability of healthcare services will increase as well. I think, elective surgeries will resume in a better way in coming days. Covid-19 has side-lined another potential pandemic I believe, which is of non-communicable diseases, so I can see the number of people resuming their treatment plans will eventually increase, so growth is given.

