Non-pandemic biz to touch pre-covid levels in 12-18 months: Fortis CEO

This quarter, we are expecting that the non-covid segment, especially treatment of non-communicable diseases, will see significant growth. For an organisation like Fortis, the elective surgery segment is nowhere close close to normal, it is only one-fourth of what it used to be. So the surgeries segment, in my opinion, will take the longest to recover. Month-on-month, non-covid occupancy did register an increase from 30% in May to approximately 47% in June. We expect the momentum to continue allowing business to return to near normal in the short term.