India’s top companies are getting into informal no-poach pacts

Clauses that forbid a top executive from joining rivals are not added in the contract letters of CXOs and are different from the no-compete clauses used in IT firms to protect client data. Three months ago, a Pune-based labour union appealed to the central labour ministry seeking the removal of Infosys’s non-compete clause. The software services company defended the no-compete rule in offer letters, saying it is “common and standard business practice" in the sector and done to protect customer information that is “critical and sensitive" and is only applicable for a limited period.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}