Norfolk Southern botched decision to blow open vinyl chloride cars in East Palestine, NTSB says
Norfolk Southern botched decision to blow open vinyl chloride cars in East Palestine, NTSB says
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — Norfolk Southern and its contractors botched the decision to blow open five tank cars and burn the vinyl chloride inside after last year's disastrous derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, and trackside detectors that might have prevented the crash failed to accurately detect the temperature of a burning wheel bearing 20 miles (32.19 kilometers) beforehand, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.