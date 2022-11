Foreign investors Norges Bank, and Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus and Segantii India Mauritius bought equity stake in FSN E-Commerce Ventures, parent company of beauty retailer Nykaa, via open market transactions on November 10.

The lock in period of the company expires on November 10. During lock-in period, promoters and investors cannot liquidate the pre-IPO securities which they hold. Nearly 67 per cent of Nykaa’s shareholding will be released from lock-in.

Norges Bank on account of Government Petroleum Fund bought 39.81 lakh shares at an average price of ₹173.35 per share, and Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus Plc purchased 42.72 lakh shares at ₹173.18 per share. Segantii India Mauritius acquired 37.92 lakh shares at an average price of ₹171.75 per share

While, high networth individual Narotam S Sekhsaria, exited the company by selling entire stake of 1.47 crore shares in Nykaa at ₹173.7 per share.

Lighthouse India Fund III sold 96.89 lakh shares of the company at an average price of ₹171.75 per share, and Mala Gopal Gaonkar offloaded 40 lakh shares at an average price of ₹172.04 per share.

Nykaa shares started trading ex-bonus on Thursday, a day ahead of its record date for the bonus issue of equity shares in the ratio of 1:5. Nykaa shares were trading nearly 3 per cent lower at ₹175 apiece on the BSE in early deals.

Last month, Nykaa announced that its board approved the issuance of bonus equity shares of the company in the ratio of 1:5 i.e., the company will issue bonus of 5 shares for every 1 share held as on the record date. The board of directors of the company later revised the record date for its bonus issue to Friday, November 11, 2022 from November 3 that was fixed earlier.

Nykaa shares were up by 4.59 per cent to close at ₹187.95 on the BSE.