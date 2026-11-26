Norse Atlantic's financial crisis deepened on Wednesday as flights operated by the low-cost long-haul airline were cancelled, its shares plunged and the carrier disclosed discussions over short-term financing and a potential strategic takeover.
Shares of Norse Atlantic closed 53.3% lower on Wednesday after plunging as much as 86% during the session, raising concerns about the airline's future shortly after it warned of a “critical financial situation.”
Two Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights scheduled to be operated by Norse Atlantic under a wet-lease agreement were cancelled on Wednesday. The agreement, signed in early October, involved the Norwegian carrier providing aircraft and crew to PIA.
PK786 from London to Islamabad and PK710 from Manchester to Lahore were cancelled because of an “unexpected operational suspension,” PIA said on X. The Pakistani flag carrier said it would operate the routes using its own Boeing 777 aircraft from Wednesday.
"It is deeply regrettable that our wet-lease partner suspended operations without advance notice at the very moment boarding was set to commence," a PIA spokesperson said, Reuters reported.
Norse Atlantic has yet to issue an official statement on its operational status.
The airline's own flight Z0 783 from London Gatwick to Orlando was also listed as cancelled on Wednesday on Flightradar24. Gatwick Airport's website listed the flight's Thursday status as “enquire airline.”
Norse Atlantic said on Wednesday that its survival depended on securing financing for short-term liquidity needs and that it was in discussions over a potential strategic takeover.
“Norse is also engaged in discussions with selected parties on short term financing, however, there can be no assurances that such discussions will result in a viable solution,” the airline said.
The carrier has been trying to contain costs amid mounting financial pressure. It cut 75 jobs in May as part of a $50 million cost-reduction plan, following the appointment of Eivind Roald as CEO in November last year, replacing founder Bjorn Tore Larsen.
"Long-haul, low-cost is most exposed to high fuel costs as demand is subject to a high level of price elasticity. So maybe not a surprise," aviation analyst James Halstead told Reuters in response to the Norse announcement.
India's largest airline, IndiGo, had entered an agreement with Norse Atlantic in early 2025 to lease six Boeing 787-9 aircraft as it expanded into Europe and Britain ahead of the arrival of its own widebody aircraft.
The agreement ended in October, with IndiGo citing airspace constraints, elevated fuel costs and currency pressures.
Norse Atlantic's scheduled flights have also declined. The airline operated 4,822 scheduled flights in 2024, falling to 4,695 in 2025 and 2,565 in 2026, according to aviation analyst Cirium. It had 122 flights scheduled for November.
Norse CEO Roald told CNBC in May that he was not “overly concerned” about fuel access and that the airline had no indication the crisis would immediately affect operations. In October, the carrier said it was operating at reduced capacity because of “prolonged high fuel prices.”
(With inputs from CNBC and Reuters)
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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