Norsk Hydro probe shows slow pace of international ransomware cases

In The Hague, where Eurojust is based, Mr. Thouvenot, the French judge, was on call from 6 a.m. to about 7 p.m. to help with any legal problems. In other international cases, Mr. Thouvenot said, police have shown up at a suspect’s home to discover the person has left the country. In those cases, officials must quickly seek warrants and assistance in another jurisdiction. Nothing like that happened this time, he said.

