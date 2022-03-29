MUMBAI: Northern Arc Capital Ltd, a diversified non-banking financial company and a digital debt platform, has appointed Ashish Mehrotra as managing director and chief executive officer of the company, effective 1 April 2022.

Mehrotra will also serve as the non-executive chairperson of Pragati Finserv, the microfinance subsidiary of Northern Arc Group and is the member of the board for Northern Arc Investment Managers, that houses the group’s Alternate Investment Fund and Portfolio Management Service.

Mehrotra has over 25 years of experience across retail and commercial banking, wealth management and insurance. In his last role, he was the MD & CEO of Niva Bupa Health Insurance (previously known as Max Bupa Health Insurance). Before that he spent over 20 years at Citibank. He was previously a managing director and also the retail bank head for Citibank India.

Dr. Kshama Fernandes will continue to be a part of the organization as a non-executive director and designated as non-executive vice chairperson with effect 1 April.

"His experience and track record of leading institutions across the BFSI sector will help us envision and execute the strategic roadmap for a Northern Arc 2.0, where we aim to create an organization with deep competitive moats that will be digital, and data driven," said P. S. Jayakumar, non-executive independent director and chairman, Northern Arc Capital Ltd.

The company's shareholders include IIFL, LeapFrog, Augusta, Eight Roads, Dvara Trust, Accion and SMBC.

Northern Arc Capital is a platform in the financial services sector in India set up primarily with the mission of catering to the diverse credit requirements of under-served households and businesses. Its business model is diversified across offerings, sectors, products, geographies, and borrower segments.

Northern Arc has cumulatively raised over Rs1 trillion in funds for its clients since the inception of its platform in 2009.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.