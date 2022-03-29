Northern Arc Group appoints Ashish Mehrotra as MD & CEO

Mehrotra has over 25 years of experience across retail and commercial banking, wealth management and insurance. In his last role, he was the MD & CEO of Niva Bupa Health Insurance (previously known as Max Bupa Health Insurance). Before that he spent over 20 years at Citibank. He was previously a managing director and also the retail bank head for Citibank India.

