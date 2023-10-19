Northern Arc picks ICICI Securities to manage 2K cr IPO

Along with its asset management arm, which manages seven alternative investment funds, it has assets of over ₹9,000 crore under management. The company posted 33% year-on-year growth in consolidated net profit in FY23 to ₹242 crore against ₹182 crore in FY22. Its total income from operations, on a consolidated basis, grew 44% annually to ₹1,305 crore from to ₹909 crore in FY22.

