Northern Coalfields to start M-Sand production1 min read . Updated: 10 Jan 2023, 06:07 PM IST
The initiative is based on promoting sustainable practices for maximising utilization of natural resources and minimising the adverse impact of mining.
The initiative is based on promoting sustainable practices for maximising utilization of natural resources and minimising the adverse impact of mining.
New Delhi: Northern Coalfields Ltd. (NCL), a subsidiary of State-owned Coal India, will soon start production of M-Sand, a material used for construction works in its Amlohri Project, according to a coal ministry statement on Tuesday.