New Delhi: Northern Coalfields Ltd. (NCL), a subsidiary of State-owned Coal India, will soon start production of M-Sand, a material used for construction works in its Amlohri Project, according to a coal ministry statement on Tuesday.

The initiative is based on promoting sustainable practices for maximising utilization of natural resources and minimising the adverse impact of mining.

Eyeing business diversification while focusing on the ecological balance, the company has set up a aand manufacturing plant using its Over Burden (OB) as raw material.

“This pro-environment initiative of the company will assist to conserve river bed erosion and preserve aquatic ecosystems. Recently NCL has secured consent to operate (CTO) which paves the path towards commercial production and auction of M-Sand which is likely to begin next month," the ministry said.

A whopping 410 million cubic mtr of over burden is required to be removed to extract coal below. The material above the coal seam (layer) is known as overburden. This huge quantity is roughly four times the amount of coal to be extracted.

NCL produces over 122 million tonne of coal annually from its 10 open-pit mines. The huge quantity of over burden occupies large space and is a waste material.

NCL will produce about 3 lakh cubic mtr of M-Sand annually and will use 1429 cubic mtr overburden each day to make 1000 cubic mtr of sand per day.

The ‘M-Sand’ produced will be e-auctioned at a much cheaper base price and of superior or par quality compared to presently available sand in the market.

After the successful commencement of this plant, the company is also considering setting up more such innovative Over Burden to M-Sand making units in different production projects. In the backdrop of NCL’s topsoil having good composition of silica, the possibility is also being explored for making solar panels, glass, GRP pipes and other material.

The company has mines located in Singrauli and Sonbhadra districts of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, respectively, and has been entrusted with coal production and dispatch targets of 122 million tonnes in the current fiscal 2022-23.