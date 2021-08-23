State run Coal India Ltd arm Northern Coalfields Ltd has become the first public sector unit to get all its employees and their family members vaccinated against Covid-19 virus, the firm said in statement on Monday.

This assumes significance given that NCL accounts for 15% of national coal production and had produced over 115 million tonnes (mt) of coal in the last financial year. The offtake from CIL fell more than a fifth in April as the second wave of the pandemic left several contract workers battling the deadly infection as reported by Mint earlier.

“The company has a strength of around fifty thousand people comprising of over thirteen thousand full time employees, sixteen thousand contract workers and their twenty thousand family members residing in and around its operation areas," the statement said.

This comes at a time of fuel demand increasing on account of a higher offtake from the power sector, with India’s electricity demand on an upward trajectory.

In a reflection of growing demand, CIL registered a 28.4% growth in coal offtake for the first four months of the current financial year as compared to the corresponding period last fiscal.

India’s power sector is the largest consumer of coal in the country, with CIL being the largest coal miner. Of CIL’ coal production target of 670 mt for the current financial year, the demand from the power sector is expected to account for around 545 mt. India’s overall coal requirement is expected to go up to 1,123 mt by 2023 from the present level of 700 mt.

