(Bloomberg) -- Northvolt AB has yet to line up investors willing to commit funds to allow the Swedish battery maker to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, according to people familiar with the matter.

The electric vehicle supplier’s cash position is dwindling as investors wait for others to step forward first in the ongoing funding talks, said the people, who asked not to be named discussing confidential information.

“Numerous parties have submitted indications of interest in Northvolt’s financing process,” a spokesperson for Northvolt said. “The company and its advisers are engaged in productive conversations and due diligence with both strategic and financial investors.”

Northvolt filed for bankruptcy in the US in November after a bid to secure rescue funding fell short, leaving the company with just one week’s cash and $5.84 billion in debt. That figure made it one of the most indebted companies to file for bankruptcy in the US last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The Swedish group is currently operating within the confines of the Chapter 11 process, designed to give it time to reset its capital structure. The company started the court-led restructuring with about $245 million of new funding, with a goal of raising another round of medium-term financing. Its plan has been to exit Chapter 11 by the end of the first quarter.

Northvolt is looking to partner with one or more long-term strategic or financial investors, according to court documents. An industrial partner would help improve the prospects for its battery technology, and it remains to be seen whether any investors are willing to provide additional funding without one.

Former Chief Executive Officer Peter Carlsson has previously acknowledged that potential tie-ups in Asia were part of the scope of discussions on finding a solution to the company’s crisis. It’s reportedly reached out to rivals such as China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd.

Northvolt’s major shareholders include Volkswagen AG and Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s asset management arm. The battery maker’s woes have already led a number of investors to write down their stakes.

