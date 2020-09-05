Norway’s Orkla buys spice maker Eastern

As part of the deal, Orkla will buy the stake via its wholly-owned unit MTR Foods Pvt. Ltd. MTR will pick a 41.8% stake from the Meeran family—promoters of the Eastern brand, as well as the entire 26% stake of McCormick Ingredients in Eastern Condiments. The rest 32.2% stake will be held by brothers Firoz and Navas Meeran, the promoters of Eastern. Subsequently, Eastern will be merged with MTR, where the Meeran brothers will have a 9.99% stake.