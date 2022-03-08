Norway wealth fund puts Adani Ports, other companies on watch list

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Norway's $1.3 trillion wealth fund on Monday put India's Adani Ports under observation, for possible exclusion from its investments, for the company's involvement in building a port terminal in military-ruled Myanmar, it said in a statement.

Norway's sovereign fund, which invests the state's revenues from oil and gas production for future generations, follows an ethical mandate set by parliament.