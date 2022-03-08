Norway wealth fund puts Adani Ports, other companies on watch list

Norway wealth fund puts Adani Ports, other companies on watch list1 min read . 08:27 AM IST
- Norway's $1.3 trillion wealth fund put Adani Ports under observation, for possible exclusion from its investments
Norway's $1.3 trillion wealth fund on Monday put India's Adani Ports under observation, for possible exclusion from its investments, for the company's involvement in building a port terminal in military-ruled Myanmar, it said in a statement.
The fund also put several other companies under observation.
Norway's sovereign fund, which invests the state's revenues from oil and gas production for future generations, follows an ethical mandate set by parliament.
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd was not immediately available for comment outside of normal business hours.
