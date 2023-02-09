Norway wealth fund sold stakes in Adani companies
After France's TotalEnergies put its hydrogen partnership with Adani on hold, Norway wealth fund sold all its stakes in Adani companies since the beginning of the year
Norway's wealth fund's phased divestment in Adani Group came to an end, when it sold its remaining stakes worth over $200 million in remaining three Adani Group companies in last two months, said the world's largest stock investor on Thursday.
