Home / Companies / News /  Norway wealth fund sold stakes in Adani companies
Back

Norway's wealth fund's phased divestment in Adani Group came to an end, when it sold its remaining stakes worth over $200 million in remaining three Adani Group companies in last two months, said the world's largest stock investor on Thursday.

The wealth fund sold its stakes in three companies of Adani group, ie Adani Total Gas, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones and Adani Green Energy.

The $1.35 trillion sovereign wealth fund made it clear that in recent weeks it divested virtually all its remaining shares in companies belonging to Adani group.

The fund had sold its stakes from five Adani companies since 2014 and by the end of 2022, they owned shares in three of its companies.

"We have monitored Adani for many years (on ESG) issues, many on their handling of environmental risks," Christopher Wright, the fund's head of ESG risk monitoring, told a news conference.

"Since year-end, we have further reduced in Adani companies. We have no exposure left," he added.

At the end of 2022, the Norwegian fund owned Adani Green Energy's sharaes worth $52.7 million, a stake in Adani Total Gas worth $83.6 million. It also enjoyed ownership in Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone worth $63.4 million.

The Norweigan fund is managed by a unit of the central bank. It owns 1.3% of all globally listed shares and has stakes in more than 9,000 companies.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Notably, Adani Group lost its $110 billion of wealth on Indian stocks after the US based short seller Hindenburg Research accused the conglomerate in its report of improper use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation. The Adani Group's seven main companies are listed in the Indian-listed stocks.

The allegations made by the report on the business tycoon has also become a hot potato in the current political scenario of the country. However, the Adani Group has denied any wrongdoing.

(With inputs from Reuters)

 

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x