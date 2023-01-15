Norway’s Climate Investment Fund to invest Rs500 cr in SAEL

“The new Norwegian Climate Investment Fund, managed by Norfund, announced at an event in New Delhi on 15 January that it is now investing equity in SAEL. The goal is to support the company’s ambition to grow its portfolio to 3GW over the next five years by adding 100MW of new biomass and 400MW of new solar capacity annually in addition to its existing portfolio of 600 MW," it said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}