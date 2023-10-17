Not aware of spouses of execs floating airline: SpiceJet

New Delhi: SpiceJet Ltd on Monday said the airline was unaware of spouses of key executives floating an aviation company, and the airline said that the new company would require the carrier’s consent to start such a business. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Social media was abuzz on Monday with news of a new company—Sirius India Airlines Pvt. Ltd—floated by spouses of two key executives of the company—chief operating officer Arun Kashyap and chief commercial officer Shilpa Bhatia.

When contacted, SpiceJet denied any role in the creation of the company but said that the new company cannot get into any business without the consent of the airline. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Sirius India Airlines was incorporated in August 2023, but the company has remained inactive and has not undertaken any activity since its registration. Any future activity by the company will be carried out only with the consent of SpiceJet Ltd," a SpiceJet spokesperson said.

According to data accessed by company data platform Toflr, Sirius India Airlines is an unlisted private company incorporated on 18 August. It is classified as a private limited company and is located in Delhi. The authorized share capital is ₹2.1 crore, and the total paid-up capital is ₹10 lakh. The available data mentions Meenakshi Kashyap and Ajay Bhatia as the two directors of Sirius India Airlines.

Meenakshi Kashyap is the wife of Arun Kashyap, the chief operating officer at SpiceJet. Ajay Bhatia, is the husband of Shilpa Bhatia, the chief commercial officer at SpiceJet. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For Bhatia, this is her third stint at the airline, and she oversees areas of revenue management, sales and network planning. She also directly reports to Singh under the current designation.

“This information was not known to the airline and to the CMD. So far, it has been determined that it is not a development which warrants action, but discussions have taken place. The exact motive for the formation of this new company is not known to SpiceJet as a company, but it has been told to the concerned executives that they are required to keep the airline informed about any development, if and when, that takes place related to Sirius India," an official told Mint on the condition of anonymity.

On Monday, SpiceJet shares witnessed an 11% decline, reaching ₹38.72 apiece, before ending 8.5% down at ₹39.89 on BSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The stock exchange had sought clarification from the airline on the stock price spike on Friday.

‘There is no pending information or announcement from the company which may have a bearing on the price behaviour in the securities of the company except submission of un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2023 with stock exchange which shall be declared by the company within the prescribed timeline," SpiceJet said in its response.

