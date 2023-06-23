comScore
The Adani Group on Friday said that it was not aware of of any subpoena being issued to investors by authorities in the United States. It said that its various issuers' groups remain confident that the disclosures issued by the company are full and complete.

“Adani operates a robust corporate governance framework and is strongly committed to following all laws and regulations in all of its different markets. We strongly reject any suggestion that Adani Group and its businesses have not acted as per the regulations and accounting standards of the jurisdictions in which they operate," said Adani Group in its statement

“We are not aware of any such subpoena to investors. Our various issuers groups remain confident that the disclosures are full and complete as disclosed in the relevant issuer offering circulars. We request the media to avoid needless speculation at this time and wait for SEBI and the Hon'ble Supreme Court to complete their work and submit their findings," it added.

Adani Group stocks are in red territory after the US Attorney's Office in Brooklyn, New York, has sent inquiries in recent months to investors with large holdings in Adani Group, focused on what the ports-to-power giant told them, reported Bloomberg News on Thursday.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission also has a similar probe underway, Bloomberg reported. The authorities are looking into the representations that Adani made to its American investors following short-seller Hindenburg's report, it added.

The interest from US authorities adds to the intense scrutiny of billionaire Gautam Adani led group following short seller Hindenburg Research’s report accusing it of stock manipulation and accounting fraud. 

Supreme Court had asked market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to probe into the allegations and submit its finding to a six-member expert panel. The panel reviewed the explanations given by the regulator that there was no evident pattern of manipulative contribution to price rise.

All 10 Adani Group stocks dropped in early Mumbai trading on Friday, with flagship Adani Enterprises shares fell 6.88% to 2,231 on BSE.

 Shares of Adani Ports ended 4.38% down, Adani Power declined by 5.49%, and Adani Transmission declined more than 5%, while Adani Total Gas was down by 3%, Adani Green Energy was down by 2.06%, and Adani Wilmar plunged over 3%, and Adani Wilmar plunged over 2%

23 Jun 2023
