Not aware of subpoena to investors, says Adani Group amid US regulators probe1 min read 23 Jun 2023, 03:42 PM IST
The Adani Group on Friday said that it was not aware of of any subpoena being issued to investors by authorities in the United States. It said that its various issuers' groups remain confident that the disclosures issued by the company are full and complete.
