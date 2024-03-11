Companies
Not cool enough: Bleeding Lloyd gives Havells a hard time
Sumant Banerji 9 min read 11 Mar 2024, 07:10 PM IST
Summary
- Havells, one of India’s largest electrical equipment companies, has more than trebled in size in the last decade. However, its acquisition of Lloyd in 2017 is yet to pay off—Lloyd reported 10 successive quarters of operating losses. What went wrong?
NEW DELHI : In the first week of March, a Vijay Sales store in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, buzzed with shoppers crowding the place. Holi, the festival of colours, is around the corner; it announces the onset of the long and gruelling Indian summer. Expectedly, around this time, the demand for room air conditioners (ACs) shoots up. However, at this prominent outlet selling consumer electronics, one brand was missing—Lloyd.
