'Not entered any collaboration with Dolly Chaiwala': Starbucks India clarifies as ‘meme’ goes viral — check full post

Starbucks India-Dolly Chaiwala: Dismissing viral social media posts, Starbucks India has clarified that it does not have any official brand ambassadors — and that there has been “no collaboration” between the brand and Dolly Chaiwala.

“A meme, created independently by a third party, appears to have been misconstrued as a formal campaign,” Tata Starbucks said in its statement.

Speculations of Dolly Chaiwala being appointed as Tata Starbucks brand ambassador were on the rise after multiple social media posts — portraying Dolly Chaiwala as the ambassador of the multinational chain of coffeehouses — were doing the rounds, with some of them even going viral.

Who is Dolly Chaiwala? Unless you were living under a rock, or were completely detached from social media, you might have come across a viral image of Dolly Chaiwala and his tea stall.

Dolly Chaiwala is a tea vendor from Nagpur who gained global recognition – courtesy — his unique and theatrical chai-making style, which went viral on social media.

The Nagpur tea seller got everyone talking about him after former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates stopped by for a cup of his famous chai during a visit to India last year.

Tata Starbucks' complete statement Refuting claims of Dolly Chaiwala being appointed as the Starbucks India brand ambassador, the multinational chain further wrote:

"Specifically, we have not entered any collaboration with Dolly Chaiwala. A meme, created independently by a third party, appears to have been misconstrued as a formal campaign. TATA Starbucks is committed to communicating with accuracy and authenticity and we value the trust of our customers and communities."

Tata Starbucks is a joint venture between Starbucks Coffee Company and Tata Consumer Products Limited (formerly Tata Global Beverages).

