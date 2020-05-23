Not even a pandemic can slow down the biggest tech giants

Some initiatives are related to the coronavirus pandemic: Microsoft is rolling out services to help health-care professionals, Facebook is going all-in on remote work. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos told investors to “take a seat" as he conveyed the company’s plans to spend its entire second-quarter profit—about $4 billion—on dealing with Covid-19. That program includes the creation of an internal testing program for the virus. The company is also considering developing yet more automation for its fulfillment centers so they won’t be as packed with humans. Traditionally, these expenses could be classified as R&D, since the money isn’t being spent on activities with a proven commercial benefit, and there is no telling when and how they might pay off.