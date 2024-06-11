Not just Air India, most airlines have a long-haul punctuality problem
A peek at flight tracking website FlightRadar24's data shows that On Time Performance (OTP) of all airlines operating non-stop between India and the US have an OTP problem.
Air India recently hit the headlines for delays in its flight to San Francisco, first from Mumbai and then from Delhi.
After the regulator slapped a notice to the airline, it gave a $350 voucher to passengers who flew on the delayed flight to San Francisco. While Air India is the largest operator of non-stop flights to North America from India, a look at flight tracking website FlightRadar24's data shows that On Time Performance (OTP) of all airlines operating non-stop between India and America have an OTP problem.
Four airlines operate non-stop services between India and North America. A random flight status check throws up some interesting insights, across airlines operations between May 25 and May 31, 2024.