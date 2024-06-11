Not just Air India, most airlines have a long-haul punctuality problem

Air Canada, which operates a daily non-stop flight to Toronto from New Delhi, did not see even a single on-time departure in the period for which review was done. It also saw one cancellation during the week, with delays ranging up to one hour on four occasions and a longer one once. The airline also operates thrice a week service to Montreal and two of its three flights recorded a delay. Also read: We could have handled the delays better, says Air India CEO Campbell WilsonAir India operates about four-fifth of these flights and has been a major beneficiary of the Russia-Ukraine war as the non-stop flights operating on these markets dwindled, with Canadian and American carriers desisting from flying over Russia. Also Read: Ukraine war keeps Air India on top of non-stop routes to US; can the Tata Group airline maintain pole position?How did Air India perform in the same week? In terms of statistics, it did better, barring the flights to San Francisco. It’s daily flight to New York from Mumbai saw a delay of up to six hours on one of the seven days and two delays of up to an hour. The thrice a week service to Newark was delayed only once. Also Read: Air India passenger receives broken seat despite paying extra ₹1,000; airline issues apologyIn the same period, Air India had four scheduled flights to San Francisco from Mumbai, two of which left on time, while two were delayed. Air India had three scheduled flights from Bengaluru, two of which left on time while one was delayed by over three hours. Flights to New York, which are operated four times a week from Delhi, saw a delay on two occasions and was on time on the other two. This route has seen a mix of B777-300ER and B777-200LR in operation on certain days. The Delhi to San Francisco operations were the much discussed ones with a delay ranging over a day. Air India’s flights to Chicago from Delhi, a daily service, saw a near on-time performance the whole week, leaving within minutes of its scheduled departure time and having an on-time arrival on most days. The airline deploys its Dreamliner aircraft to Washington-- it is the only route to North America on which a Dreamliner is operated. Like Chicago flights, this, too, was on time. The airline’s flagship to New York, a daily service from Delhi, also operated on time on six out of seven days. To Canada, the airline operates two flights a day, one to Vancouver and another to Toronto. The airline operated five of seven flights to Vancouver on time, with two delays recorded. The passengers to Toronto were more prone to delays as it was delayed in four out of seven occasions.

