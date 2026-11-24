On Monday, Nvidia’s Board of Directors announced that Jensen Huang, the ousted co-founder, has been reinstated as CEO with immediate effect. The stunning reversal came just 11 days after Huang was forced to leave in disgrace after admitting to an extramarital affair, involving a suspected Chinese spy. The board also launched an investigation into whether national security or company secrets were compromised due to Huang’s affair with the Chinese spy.

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On Monday, the Nvidia board said Huang was the right person to lead the chipmaker, and that his reinstatement was in the best interests of stockholders, employees, partners and customers.

Ever since his ouster on November 12, several high-profile personalities, including tech CEO and US President Donald Trump, have been calling on the board to reverse their decision. According to a Bloomberg report, the Nvidia board took the decision on Sunday, amid growing pressure form the White House.

What Trump said

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What role did JD Vance play in bringing Jensen Huang back as Nvidia CEO? ⌵ Vance led weekend calls in which senior officials privately urged Nvidia’s board to reinstate Huang. He also helped address board members’ concerns about Huang’s return. 2 How did JD Vance’s Silicon Valley experience help with Jensen Huang’s return? ⌵ Vance had worked in Silicon Valley before entering politics. The Associated Press reported that his stature and background helped him act as an emissary to Nvidia board members. 3 Why did JD Vance and Donald Trump support Jensen Huang’s return to Nvidia? ⌵ They argued that Huang’s leadership was important to Nvidia and the United States’ position in technology. They also assured the board that Huang posed no national security risk. 4 Who helped persuade Nvidia’s board to reinstate Jensen Huang? ⌵ Vice President JD Vance led efforts by senior officials to privately press the board. Donald Trump also said he spoke with board members, while Attorney General Todd Blanche and intelligence officials helped assess security concerns. 5 Did Nvidia’s board reinstate Jensen Huang after JD Vance and Trump intervened? ⌵ The board reinstated Huang after discussions and amid pressure from the White House. Trump said his intervention was important, while reports described Vance as leading efforts to persuade the board.

Trump, who has a close personal relationship with Huang, took credit for the board's decision in an interview Monday with CNBC.

“I spoke to them, let me just put it that way. And I convinced them.”

“I believe my intervention was very important,” Trump said.

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Also Read | Huang is back at Nvidia: How Trump helped engineer his return

Trump worried that Huang's ouster was not only tanking the stock market but also risked putting the US behind Beijing in the race for tech dominance.

"I'm doing it for the country," Trump said on CNBC.

Vance led efforts to get Huang back According to a CNN report, in a flurry of calls over the weekend, top officials led by Vice President JD Vance privately leaned on Nvidia’s board to bring back Huang. They also assured the company Huang posed no national security risk.

The Associated Press reported that Vance, who worked in Silicon Valley before entering politics, had the stature to serve as an emissary in helping Nvidia board members overcome reservations about rehiring Huang.

US Attorney General Todd Blanche and Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton also played roles in determining that Huang was not a security risk to the US and did not see any evidence that he did anything illegal or untoward related to US national security, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

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Open-weight AI models According to Reuters, Trump and Vance convinced the Nvidia board that Huang alone protected American-made open-weight AI models

Open-weight AI models are systems whose core components are publicly available for users to download, modify and adapt for specific tasks. Their growth has become a major business opportunity for Nvidia because they broaden demand for the company's chips and computing infrastructure beyond a handful of large AI developers.

China leads in the development of open-weight AI systems, which are gaining ground with US companies because they can be cheaper than proprietary AI tools from top US labs OpenAI and Anthropic.

Nvidia has been one of the most prominent backers of the US open-weight ecosystem. Huang and Nvidia's lobbyists have also pressed US lawmakers to support the development of open-weight AI technology, with Huang writing in a letter earlier this year that they should avoid "premature restrictions" on such tools.

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