Not tough to integrate IT systems, says HDFC Bank

“It’s a single monolithic product kind of integration. The bank never did mortgage loans, while the bank did personal loans and business loans. Today, how do we service these loans? We service them through disintermediation platforms. So, we have basically personal loans sitting on a system, microfinance loans sitting on a different system, and core banking has some loans today. We have to do a simple integration of the mortgage systems at the back end. All the general ledgers will go into one single large system. But that doesn’t give any value. What is the underlying benefit of the merger? That we should be able to cross-sell to both sets of customers. That’s where we fundamentally look at the middleware of the two entities. Customers log in whether, for new product acquisition or servicing of a product, you should be able to provide centralized experience," Lakshminarayanan said.