Delisting won't change the way Hexaware does business: CEO

In terms of challenges, Srikrishna says that recovery from covid is not over and the fact that IT industry is doing well should not lead to zero complacency, because the macros are not in good shape. Businesses are doing better than normal because of the amount of money that has been injected by the governments and central banks. The first round of stimulus funding in US is close to dried up and the second round is much anticipated and if it does not happen, there will be a bit of a challenge, he added.