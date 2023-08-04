Nothing's Carl Pei has announced the start of a new company called ‘CMF’ in a bid to make ‘better design more accessible’. CMF by Nothing will launch its first products later this year with the launch of a smartwatch and an earbuds.

In a Nothing Community Update shared on YouTube, CEO Carl Pei said, “You know how Nothing's vision is about making tech fun again? Well today we are taking a big step forward in making that a reality. Different consumers want different things. So today, we are introducing CMF by Nothing, a new range of products that make better design more accessible."

“Over the last couple of years, Nothing has shown that it can break boundaries in industrial design and we believe that we can make good design even more democratic and impact more people" the Nothing CEO added.

Pei went to elaborate on the need of a new separate brand he said that looking at the products in the value segment there isn't a lot to get excited about noting that ‘good quality seems like a false promise’.

How is CMF different from Nothing?

In his video message, Pei noted that Nothing and CMF by Nothing are different brands with a focus on design and user experience. The Nothing CEO also informed that CMF will be run by a separate team within Nothing in order to ensure that there is no distraction from the ‘main products’. He added that Nothing will be focusing on innovation and the main company will make ‘premium’ products with highest end components and the best performance along with the latest technology.

CMF by Nothing will focus on ‘clean and timeless design’ and the products by the new company will be accessibly priced so that more people can get access to the Nothing ecosystem. Pei added that CMF products will feature quality which will be very hard to find on accessible products.