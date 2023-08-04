How is CMF different from Nothing?

In his video message, Pei noted that Nothing and CMF by Nothing are different brands with a focus on design and user experience. The Nothing CEO also informed that CMF will be run by a separate team within Nothing in order to ensure that there is no distraction from the ‘main products’. He added that Nothing will be focusing on innovation and the main company will make ‘premium’ products with highest end components and the best performance along with the latest technology.