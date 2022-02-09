The consumer protection body has issued notices to e-commerce entities which were found to be selling pressure cookers in violation to norms of domestic standards, the union government informed the Parliament on Wednesday.

So far, 15 notices have been sent to e-commerce entities and sellers found to be selling non-standard pressure cookers online and 305 cases were booked for various violations in last one and half year against violations of mandatory declarations under the Legal Metrology Act 2009.

In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, the Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ashwini Kumar Choubey informed that in order to protect the rights of consumers as a class, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued notices to e-commerce entities which were found to be selling pressure cookers in violation.

Under the Domestic Pressure Cooker (Quality Control) Order, 2020, the Centre has directed conformity to standard and compulsory use of standard mark to prevent risk of injury or harm to consumers.

To ensure conformity to standard and protect consumers from sub-standard goods, Central Government is empowered to direct compulsory use of standard mark under Section 16(1) of BIS Act, 2016.

The directions are generally published in form of Quality Control Orders (QCOs). The QCO for Domestic Pressure Cooker came into force on 1st February, 2021 and QCO for Helmets came into force on 1 June, 2021.

BIS has also issued 3 notices for violation of quality control order for pressure cookers and two notices for violation of quality control order for helmets.

90 companies have compounded their offences and the total amount collected from compounding is nearly ₹50 lakhs.

