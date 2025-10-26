Novartis ‘nears’ deal to acquire Avidity Biosciences for more than $70/share, says report

Swiss pharmaceutical major Novartis AG is “nearing” a deal to acquire biotechnology company Avidity Biosciences Inc., according to a Bloomberg report citing sources.
Novartis is in discussions to buy Avidity for more than $70 a share, the source said. The deal could be announced as early as on October 26 (US time), if there are no “last minute snags”, the report added.
Spokespeople for both Avidity and Novartis did not immediately respond to queries on the matter. The report came outside of usual business hours, it added.
In October, Novartis AG has also gained approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for a new treatment for a hives-like skin condition, as per another Bloomberg report.
The US FDA has cleared Remibrutinib (to be sold under the brand name Rhapsido), for sale to adults with chronic spontaneous urticaria, Novartis said. While the condition isn’t usually life-threatening, it can affect patients’ sleep, work and mental health.
The drug has the potential to be approved for a number of different conditions and could become a blockbuster, Victor Bulto, president of Novartis’s US unit, said in an interview. The drugmaker estimates it could help 1.7 million people suffering from chronic spontaneous urticaria in the US alone.
(With inputs from Bloomberg and Reuters)
