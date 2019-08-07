NEW DELHI: Swiss drug maker Novartis AG’s shares tumbled on Wednesday after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said the company had manipulated data, while seeking approval for Zolgensma, the “world’s most expensive drug", used to treat children with spinal muscular atrophy. The development has brought the spotlight back on drug makers, frequently in the news for alleged data integrity violations.

The FDA said the Swiss drug maker was aware of the data problem on 14 March, but did not inform the regulator for more than a month. Subsequently, the agency approved the drug on 24 May.

Zolgensma, which sells for $2.1 million, is the first gene therapy for the most severe form of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a lifesaving treatment for infants. It was developed by AveXis, which was acquired by Novartis in April 2018.

The FDA, which continues to review the data, has threatened to take “criminal action" against the company. The regulator said in a statement that it was considering whether further action was required, which may lead to “civil or criminal penalties".

Multinational companies, including Indian drug makers, have often been criticised for flawed data by the FDA.

In fact, the trend of such violations is on the rise. The 2018 annual report by the Centre of Drug Evaluation and Research under the US FDA showed that out of the total 84 drug-related warning letters for current good manufacturing practice (CGMP), 30 involved data integrity violations.

“At no time during the investigation did the findings indicate issues with product safety, efficacy or quality. We remain fully capable of releasing high-quality, fully compliant Zolgensma to patients in need. We have and will continue to work in close cooperation with the FDA to appropriately update our submission and address any quality gaps identified. We are committed to ensuring the highest levels of transparency and integrity with health agencies, as well as with the patients and providers we serve," the Novartis spokesperson said in a statement.