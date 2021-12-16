Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Novartis to buy back up to $15 billion of its shares

Novartis to buy back up to $15 billion of its shares

Novartis in November agreed to sell its stake in Roche back to its rival for $20.7 billion.
1 min read . 05:12 PM IST Cristina Roca, The Wall Street Journal

Novartis said it will use the proceeds from the recent sale of its stake in Roche Holding to buy back up to $15 billion of its shares by the end of 2023

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Novartis AG said Thursday that it will use the proceeds from the recent sale of its stake in Roche Holding AG to buy back up to $15 billion of its shares by the end of 2023.

Novartis AG said Thursday that it will use the proceeds from the recent sale of its stake in Roche Holding AG to buy back up to $15 billion of its shares by the end of 2023.

The Swiss pharmaceutical company said it is confident in its growth prospects. Its pipeline has up to 20 assets with significant sales potential, and sales are expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate of 4% or more through 2026, the company said.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 7 Days Free Trial

The Swiss pharmaceutical company said it is confident in its growth prospects. Its pipeline has up to 20 assets with significant sales potential, and sales are expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate of 4% or more through 2026, the company said.

Novartis in November agreed to sell its stake in Roche back to its rival for $20.7 billion.

The proceeds allow it to return value to shareholders without compromising its ability to engage in mergers and acquisitions, it said.

MINT PREMIUM See All

ITC’s first-ever analyst meet disappoints investors: No ...

Here's what Yes Bank is doing to protect its vote at Di ...

The many benefits of taking an education loan

Why Log4Shell is the worst security issue in a decade

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!